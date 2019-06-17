Two Sacramento men among 8 indicted in alleged meth ring with ties to Mexican Mafia

Two Sacramento men are among eight defendants indicted by a federal grand jury last week on charges related to drug trafficking and firearms possession, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

Manuel Reyes and Elton Padilla, both 35, are charged with distributing methamphetamine, according to an indictment that also charges four other California men and one Oregon man, U.S. Attorney McGregor Scott said in a news release.

The other defendants are listed as Armando Garcia, 44, of Los Angeles; Julio Adrian Jiminez-Sevilla, 31, of Burns, Oregon; and Manual Rubin Perez, 33, Gregorio Rojas, 28, Jorge Zarate, 23 and Erick Stephen Perez, 32, each of Orland.

Court documents claim Reyes, Padilla, Garcia, Manuel Rubin Perez, Rojas and Zarate “are linked to Sureño street gangs that claim allegiance to the Mexican Mafia,” according to Monday’s news release.

Seven of the defendants — all except Erick Stephen Perez — face charges of distributing methamphetamine and conspiracy to distribute and face a maximum of life in prison plus a $10 million fine, if convicted, according to the news release. Erick Stephen Perez faces a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm, which carries a maximum of 10 years in prison, if convicted.

The grand jury handed up the indictments Thursday. Assistant U.S. Attorney Vincenza Rabenn is prosecuting the cases.

Nearly 20 law enforcement agencies were involved in the investigation, including the FBI, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, California Highway Patrol, Sacramento Police Department, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office and Sacramento County Probation Department.

The investigation is a product of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force.