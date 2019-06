Crime - Sacto 911 Armored vehicles from around the region responded to North Sac shooting. Here’s a look June 20, 2019 03:02 PM

The shooting of Sacramento police officer Tara O’Sullivan on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, brought police response from departments across the region, including West Sacramento, Elk Grove, Folsom and Citrus Heights. Here's a quick look at the vehicles in