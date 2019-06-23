Double residential burglary reported in Auburn

Check Sacramento’s Most Wanted suspects for the week of June 18 Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of June 18, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of June 18, 2019.

Auburn police officers reported to Auburn-Ravine Road to investigate an interrupted residential burglary Saturday morning only to receive reports of a second, related burglary on Swenson Court.

A suspect, Mirek Thad May, 42, was apprehended by Officer Philip Isetta on Auburn-Ravine Road within 30 minutes of the second burglary. May, an Auburn resident, was taken into custody without incident. Sheriff deputies with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office aided with the arrest.

May is being held at the Auburn Placer County Jail with a $70,000 bail. He was previously arrested in November of 2018 for violation of probation.