Elk Grove man convicted of attempted murder during house party drive-by shooting

Check Sacramento’s Most Wanted suspects for the week of June 18 Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of June 18, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of June 18, 2019.

An Elk Grove man was convicted last week of attempted murder, assault with a semi-automatic firearm and shooting at an uninhabited house stemming from a drive-by shooting that occurred on July 5, 2017.

On that evening, according to a press release, Keyshawn Strickland, 21, fired a gun at least nine times from a car hitting a man who was leaving a house party with friends at Blue Maiden Way in north Elk Grove. The victim was transported to the hospital, where doctors determined that his pelvis was fractured by the bullet. Upon discharge from the hospital, the victim had to use a walker and re-learn how to walk, according to the news release.

Police determined Strickland’s identity from surveillance videos, and arrested him six days later for possession of a firearm. The firearm was later matched to the bullet casings left at the crime scene a week earlier.

Strickland now faces a maximum sentence of 32 years to life in jail. Formal sentencing will be on July 24.