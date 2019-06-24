Man found guilty of attempted murder in Elk Grove revolver shooting

Check Sacramento’s Most Wanted suspects for the week of June 18 Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of June 18, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of June 18, 2019.

A man was convicted earlier this month of attempted murder in a 2015 Elk Grove shooting, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

Jamaal Darris Gooding on June 14 was found guilty by jury of premeditated attempted murder and assault with a firearm for a shooting occurring in 2015, on Halloween, according to a news release by the DA’s office.

Gooding had gotten into an argument with a man outside of a fast food restaurant at Elk Grove Florin and Calvine roads, according to the news release.

Gooding reportedly pulled out a revolver and shot the victim three times, hitting him in the thigh and chest and puncturing a lung, according to the release. Surveillance video connected Gooding with the crime, and authorities located a similar weapon and similar ammo at his residence. His cellphone also contained text messages and internet searches related to the shooting.

If convicted, Gooding faces 32 years to life in prison. He is set for sentencing July 12.

The case was prosecuted by the DA’s Targeting Armed Recidivist Gang Enforcement Team.