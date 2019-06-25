Man dies after brutal assault in Meadowview; 3 suspects sought, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Sacramento police are seeking three suspects in connection with a homicide after a male victim was brutally beaten last week in Meadowview, later succumbing to his injuries in a hospital.

The victim had been walking June 19 on Freeport Boulevard between Florin and Meadowview roads when he was assaulted by three men, the Sacramento Police Department said in a news release.

The victim suffered multiple facial fractures and lost consciousness, according to the news release. Police say they were first notified of the assault Thursday, when the victim transported himself to a local hospital.

The victim died at the hospital Sunday, and it is believed that he died of injuries sustained during the assault.

Police provided descriptions of three suspects sought, each approximately 25 years old, based on witness statements and investigation: an Asian man, about 5-foot-4, with a thin muscular build and black hair, seen wearing a white long-sleeve T-shirt and gray shorts; a black man, between 5-foot-4 and 5-foot-6, with a thin build, black hair and goatee, seen wearing a white T-shirt and dark shorts; and a black man between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8 with a thin build, black hair and full beard, seen wearing a gray T-shirt and dark shorts.

The victim’s identity will be released by the coroner’s office pending notification of family, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide is urged to contact Sacramento police dispatch at 916-808-5471.