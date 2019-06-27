El Dorado County detectives arrest Florida man accused of interstate stalking, threats

Check Sacramento’s Most Wanted suspects for the week of June 25 Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of June 25, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of June 25, 2019.

Detectives arrested a man Wednesday who had driven from Florida to South Lake Tahoe in an alleged stalking case involving threats against a victim’s life, authorities said.

Donald Martin, of Ormond Beach, Florida, was taken into custody Wednesday night by detectives with the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office and South Lake Tahoe police, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Martin was led to believe he was meeting the victim at a restaurant in South Lake Tahoe, the news release said. Instead, he was met by detectives, who located a small, loaded firearm in his pocket, authorities say.

Sheriff’s detectives in Placerville started an “around the-clock investigation” Monday looking into the alleged interstate stalking and “credible and serious threats” against the victim’s life, according to the news release.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Martin is being held in the El Dorado County jail for stalking, with bail set at $60,000.

SHARE COPY LINK Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of June 25, 2019.