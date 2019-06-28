Homicide investigated as male is found dead inside SUV in Carmichael, sheriff says

Authorities are investigating a homicide after a male victim was found dead inside a vehicle in Carmichael with apparent trauma to his body Friday morning, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies located the victim inside a green Ford Explorer in the 6300 block of Coyle Avenue about 6 a.m. Friday, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, where detectives and crime scene investigators remained Friday morning.

No other details were immediately available. The victim will be identified by the coroner’s office pending notification of family.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with additional information to contact 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.