Lincoln man arrested on suspicion of burglary at private school overnight, police say

Alfredo Navarro, 25, of Lincoln. Lincoln Police Department

Police said they have arrested a man on suspicion of commercial burglary and drug possession Friday morning at a Lincoln school.

Alfredo Navarro, 25, of Lincoln was detained by police at a private school on 1st Street in Lincoln after a silent burglary alarm tripped there at 2:45 a.m., the Lincoln Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Officers allegedly saw Navarro exiting a classroom at the school, and learned that he had dropped a bag containing a laptop, and also possessed methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, Lincoln police said.

Navarro was booked into the South Placer jail, facing a felony charge of commercial burglary and misdemeanor charges related to drug possession. His bail is set at $40,000.

