Another Netflix ‘Jailbird’ arrested: ‘Hopefully she turns her back on that life soon’

How ‘Monster’ Hawkins feels about ‘Jailbirds’ – and what’s next for her Megan "Monster" Hawkins answers questions from a Bee reporter about the Netflix show “Jailbirds” in a jail interview on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in Sacramento. Hawkins was released from jail on show, but was arrested again in May. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Megan "Monster" Hawkins answers questions from a Bee reporter about the Netflix show “Jailbirds” in a jail interview on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in Sacramento. Hawkins was released from jail on show, but was arrested again in May.

A woman featured on the Netflix show “Jailbirds” was arrested Friday by Grass Valley Police Department and faces several charges related to drug possession.

Police approached Rachel Medlin, a 23-year-old from Nevada County, in the parking lot of a closed business after a resident reported an apparent drug dealing between a vehicle Medlin was in and a second vehicle, according to a Facebook post by the department.

Medlin, who’s on Sacramento County probation, allegedly had heroin and drug paraphernalia, according to police. She was booked about 2 p.m., with charges including possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and possession of a narcotic controlled substance. She also had an outstanding arrest warrant, according to the department.

“On the way to jail, Medlin was proud to tell officers of her brief cameo on the hit show, identifying the specific episode and the time stamp of her appearance,” read the department’s Facebook post. “We couldn’t help but verify her story and it seems to check out.”





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In May, another female inmate who gained fame from the Netflix show also returned to jail.

Megan “Monster” Hawkins was arrested in Elk Grove after she allegedly tried to open account at a bank using fraudulent identification, according to local police. She was later found with a vehicle that was reported stolen.

“Hopefully she turns her back on that life soon,” At 23, she has every capability of finding things to really be proud of.