Fire at home in Fair Oaks turns into homicide investigation
An arson investigation at a home in Fair Oaks set ablaze last week has now become a job for homicide detectives, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.
The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department first responded to reports of a fire at the 7300 block of Palm Avenue around 11:05 p.m., department spokesman Capt. Chris Vestal said.
Crews discovered a victim in the home that had signs of “unnatural” trauma to the body and called the sheriff’s department just after midnight, sheriff’s spokeswoman Sgt. Tess Deterding said. The victim, a white male in his 50s, was brought to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
It is unclear whether the man was a resident of the home, Deterding said.
No further information available, and the victim has yet to be identified, but Deterding said the investigation is ongoing.
