Crime - Sacto 911
Missing man with Alzheimer’s sought, Rancho Cordova police say
Rancho Cordova police are looking for a missing man with Alzheimer’s disease who was last seen Monday morning.
The missing adult, whose name was not released, was last seen about 7 a.m. near the intersection of Zinfandel Road and International Drive in Rancho Cordova, police said in a tweet.
The man is described as 5-foot-6 and approximately 165 pounds, and he was last seen wearing a gray Nike shirt, blue jeans and a Raiders hat, authorities said.
Anyone with information on the missing person is urged to contact the Rancho Cordova Police Department or Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.
Comments