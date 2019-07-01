Crime - Sacto 911

Missing man with Alzheimer’s sought, Rancho Cordova police say

A missing man with Alzheimer's sought Monday, July 1, last seen in Rancho Cordova. His name was not released by authorities.
Rancho Cordova police are looking for a missing man with Alzheimer’s disease who was last seen Monday morning.

The missing adult, whose name was not released, was last seen about 7 a.m. near the intersection of Zinfandel Road and International Drive in Rancho Cordova, police said in a tweet.

The man is described as 5-foot-6 and approximately 165 pounds, and he was last seen wearing a gray Nike shirt, blue jeans and a Raiders hat, authorities said.

Anyone with information on the missing person is urged to contact the Rancho Cordova Police Department or Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

