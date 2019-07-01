Fire Department releases surveillance video of Queen Sheba fire, investigated as arson

Queen Sheba Restaurant arson fire suspect caught on camera The Sacramento Fire Department released surveillance video July 1, 2019, that allegedly shows a suspect walking to the entrance of Queen Sheba Restaurant Ethiopian Cuisine last week, then fleeing the area as the fire breaks out. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Sacramento Fire Department released surveillance video July 1, 2019, that allegedly shows a suspect walking to the entrance of Queen Sheba Restaurant Ethiopian Cuisine last week, then fleeing the area as the fire breaks out.

The Sacramento Fire Department released surveillance video Monday that allegedly shows a suspect walking to the entrance of Queen Sheba Restaurant Ethiopian Cuisine last week, then fleeing the area as the fire breaks out.

The black-and-white video, timestamped and dated June 24, shows an individual in dark-colored clothing crossing the street toward the restaurant on Broadway, appearing to hold a bag.

The person disappears from view momentarily, but then can be seen running away from the building just as the fire ignites and smoke starts to pour from the restaurant’s entrance. The suspect runs back across the street on the crosswalk, out of view, as the fire quickly increases in intensity.

Restaurant owner Zion Taddese said last week that authorities were investigating the fire as arson based on a surveillance video, which she had not yet seen.

Fire damage was minimal and contained to the door and entryway, but the restaurant was temporarily closed, as The Bee reported last week. Queen Sheba reopened Monday.

Anyone with information regarding the fire is urged to contact Sacramento Fire Department’s arson tip line at 916-808-8732.