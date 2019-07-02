Woman run over by SUV at Elk Grove fireworks stand after theft. 5 suspects wanted, police say

Check out the best Sacramento fireworks of 2019, according to our interns Interns at the Bee gathered at Sacramento Fire Station to rank the best fireworks of 2019 for July 4th celebrations. They tested 24 fireworks by Phantom, TNT and DFS. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Interns at the Bee gathered at Sacramento Fire Station to rank the best fireworks of 2019 for July 4th celebrations. They tested 24 fireworks by Phantom, TNT and DFS.

A woman volunteering at a fireworks stand was grabbed, punched and run over by an SUV after confronting robbery suspects accused of stealing a box of fireworks Sunday evening in Elk Grove, police said.

Five suspects are being sought in relation to the incident, which was reported about 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 8700 block of Elk Grove Boulevard, according to an entry in the Elk Grove Police Department’s weekend watch log.

One of the suspects, described as a black male adult, exited a dark-colored SUV that arrived at the fireworks stand and took a large box of fireworks, which Elk Grove police spokesman Officer Jason Jimenez said Tuesday was valued at about $500.

The victim, whom Jimenez said was an adult woman, attempted to stop the suspect as he got back into the SUV, according to the police log.

The vehicle drove off and dragged the woman, authorities said. While the suspect vehicle dragged her, one of the suspects punched the victim, knocking her onto the ground, where she was then run over by the SUV, according to the police log entry.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

The suspects occupying the vehicle were identified as three black men and two women of unknown race, according to the Elk Grove police log. They are wanted for assault with a deadly weapon, robbery and attempted kidnapping.

Jimenez said all five suspects remain at large with no further details available as of Tuesday. Jimenez also confirmed the woman survived her injuries.

Jimenez said anyone with information on the incident should contact the Elk Grove Police Department at 916-478-8060. Witnesses can also leave an anonymous tip through the police department’s website or through Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers.