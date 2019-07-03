Man sentenced 15 years in prison for attempted murder in 2018 domestic violence case

How to support victims of domestic abuse Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial.

A man convicted in April of attempted murder in a 2018 domestic violence incident was sentenced last week to 15 years in prison.

George William Gomez received the sentence Friday in Sacramento Superior Court, where he was found guilty by jury on April 17 of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and making criminal threats.

The case involved a 2018 incident in which Gomez assaulted a woman with an unspecified weapon and attempted to strangle her to death, according to a Wednesday news release by the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. The victim suffered severe facial injuries, the news release said.

Court records show Gomez was sentenced to formal probation in June 2017 for misdemeanor domestic violence battery of a spouse or cohabitant, also in Sacramento County.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW