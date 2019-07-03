Carmichael man, 18, arrested in Michigan on suspicion of killing homeless man, authorities say

Check Sacramento’s Most Wanted suspects for the week of June 25 Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of June 25, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of June 25, 2019.

An 18-year-old Carmichael man turned himself in to authorities Wednesday in Michigan and is set to be arraigned on murder charges in the violent death of a homeless man more than a month earlier, according to authorities and court records for Traverse City, Michigan.

Joshua Vandehoef turned himself in at the Grand Traverse County jail Wednesday morning, according to reports by the Associated Press and local media outlets including Michigan Live. A warrant in an “open murder” case was issued for Vandehoef last Friday, according to Grand Traverse County court records available online.

Vandehoef was sought as a previously unnamed suspect in the throat-slashing death of a homeless man, 62-year-old James Clair Chisholm, whose body was found May 29 near Boardman Lake, south of Traverse City.

Vandehoef was connected to two residences: one within a mile of the murder scene, and another in the Sacramento area, according to an earlier statement by Traverse City police.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A news release last month by the Traverse City Police Department said detectives served a search warrant at a residence in Carmichael in early June, with assistance from Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office’s homicide division.

Another news release by police, announcing Chisholm’s death, listed the cause of death as “sharp force injuries of the neck.”

In Michigan, an open murder charge means the slaying has not been specified as either first- or second-degree murder.

Vandehoef, who turned 18 in February, had no existing court records in Grand Traverse or Sacramento counties.

Vandehoef was set to be arraigned Wednesday in Grand Traverse County district court.