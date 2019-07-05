Man who ran over carjacking victim at Watt Avenue fast food joint convicted of murder

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A man was convicted this week of murder in connection with a July 2018 carjacking at a fast food restaurant on Watt Avenue.

Daniel Langston was found guilty of murder by a Sacramento County jury Monday, which also found true special circumstances that Langston committed the crime in the process of a carjacking and used a firearm.

Langston stood accused of asking a man, Joaquin Gonzalez, for a ride at a fast food restaurant on Watt Avenue, then attacking Gonzalez when he declined, Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release Friday.

Authorities said Langston pistol whipped Gonzalez with a handgun, then took control of Gonzalez’s truck and proceed to run him over while driving it in reverse, the news release said. Gonzalez died of “catastrophic” head and upper body injuries, according to the news release.

With two prior strikes for robbery convictions, Langston faces a max life in prison with no parole. He is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 9.