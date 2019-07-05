Shots fired at Arden Arcade apartment complex. SWAT on scene, sheriff’s office says

Sheriff’s deputies and SWAT teams are attempting to contact a suspect at an Arden Arcade apartment complex after shots were fired Friday morning, authorities said.

Deputies believe that a suspect is barricaded within a known apartment unit at a complex in the 3500 block of Morse Avenue, near Edison Avenue, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Sgt. Tess Deterding said just after 11:30 a.m.

The complex’s remaining units have been evacuated, Deterding said.

Law enforcement first received reports of an individual firing a BB gun at about 7 a.m., according to Deterding. Arriving deputies then discovered evidence that the shots had been fired from a real firearm, Deterding said.

Detectives, SWAT teams and sheriff’s deputies remain at the scene, which is active, according to Deterding.

One victim was transported to the hospital with injuries of an unknown source, but Deterding said authorities don’t believe this victim was hit directly by gunfire. The injuries are non-life-threatening, she said.

No other details were immediately available.