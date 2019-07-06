Man in custody after police stop stolen Oakland fire truck on Interstate 80 near Vacaville

A 31-year old man stole a firetruck from the Oakland Police Department on Sunday morning. The man was chased down Interstate 80 and taken into custody by the California Highway Patrol and the Oakland Police Department. Vacaville Police Department

A 31-year-old man is in custody Saturday after leading authorities on a 55-mile pursuit in a stolen Oakland fire truck.

California Highway Patrol officers and police from several agencies chased the stolen vehicle across Alameda, Contra Costa and Solano counties to Vacaville before taking the man, who was not further identified, into custody when the vehicle was stopped, according to the Bay Area News Group.

The 31-year old man had allegedly stole the truck from the Oakland Fire Department before 11 a.m. and had driven on Highway 24 and Interstate 80. Vacaville officers joined the pursuit around 11:30 a.m. and helped deploy spike strips, deflating the truck’s tires and forcing the subject to pull over at a gas station southwest of Vacaville just before noon, officials say.

Police said the man exited at Orange Drive and collided into the back of a parked vehicle at the Black Oak Restaurant before Oakland police and the CHP took him into custody, Vacaville officials reported in a Facebook post.

“We are grateful no one was injured as a result of this pursuit,” the department said in the post, “and that after a new set of tires this truck will be back where it belongs serving the citizens of Oakland.”