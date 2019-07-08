Rancho Cordova police set up perimeter after report of man waving handgun in air

Police have set up a perimeter and are attempting to contact a person in a Rancho Cordova neighborhood Monday after a 911 caller reported seeing a man waving a handgun in the air, authorities said.

Croetto and Woodberry ways and Mills Park Drive, just off of Folsom Boulevard, are closed due to police activity, the Rancho Cordova Police Department said in a tweet.

Rancho Cordova police spokeswoman Sgt. Tess Deterding said police received a call at about 11:37 a.m. reporting that a man in his 30s was waving a handgun in the air near the 10400 block of Croetto Way.

When officers arrived, they determined that the man had entered an apartment there and that other individuals had left that apartment, Deterding said.

Police established a perimeter and were “determining the next steps in terms of trying to resolve” the situation as of about 12:20 p.m. Deterding said. No evacuation orders or shelter-in-place orders were in place, she said.

The Rancho Cordova Police Department urges people to avoid the area.