A routine traffic stop led to a little boy being reunited with his dirt bike

A little boy from Colfax has his dirt bike back thanks to a routine traffic stop in which a Placer County Sheriff's deputy recognized to whom it belonged. Robert Joseph Patterson, 41, was arrested.

A little boy from Colfax has been reunited with his dirt bike, which was recovered when police pulled over a man during a routine traffic stop, according to a news release from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Joseph Patterson, 41, was arrested after being pulled over by police when they noticed that his car, a 2003 Volkswagen Passat, did not have working rear lights, according to the release. As Patterson was on probation for possession of methamphetamine, officers searched the vehicle and discovered a red-and-white Honda CRF50 dirt bike. The bike had been reported stolen in May and was instantly recognized as belonging to a young boy named Noah from Colfax, according to the release.

Patterson was booked into the Placer County Jail, where he remains in custody.

The other deputy at the scene called Noah’s father to let him know that the bike had been recovered and returned it the next day.

Noah wrote a thank-you letter to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office to let them know how much he appreciated having his bike back.