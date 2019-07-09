Crime - Sacto 911
Convenience store robbery suspect sought by Elk Grove police
Elk Grove police are seeking the public’s help in identifying an armed robbery suspect caught on camera Monday at a convenience store.
The robbery occurred Monday at the AM/PM store on the 9500 block of Harbour Point Drive, the Elk Grove Police Department said in a social media post.
A male suspect was seen in a photo wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black shorts and black shoes, as well as a dark-colored mask or scarf covering his face. He is seen carrying a lime green skateboard and what appears to be revolver, the photos show.
The subject is described as being approximately 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds.
Anyone with information on the incident or the identity of the suspect is urged to call the Elk Grove Police Department at 916-478-8060.
