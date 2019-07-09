Convenience store robbery suspect sought by Elk Grove police

Elk Grove police seek a robbery suspect caught on camera Monday, July 8, 2019, at an AM/PM convenience store on Harbour Point Drive.

Elk Grove police are seeking the public’s help in identifying an armed robbery suspect caught on camera Monday at a convenience store.

The robbery occurred Monday at the AM/PM store on the 9500 block of Harbour Point Drive, the Elk Grove Police Department said in a social media post.

A male suspect was seen in a photo wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black shorts and black shoes, as well as a dark-colored mask or scarf covering his face. He is seen carrying a lime green skateboard and what appears to be revolver, the photos show.

The subject is described as being approximately 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Anyone with information on the incident or the identity of the suspect is urged to call the Elk Grove Police Department at 916-478-8060.

SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.