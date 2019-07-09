2 arrested in drug raid near W-X freeway

Two suspects were arrested at a house near the W-X freeway on Tuesday following a drug bust by the Sacramento Police Department.





Police raided the house on the 2300 block of X Street around 7 a.m. Police spokesman Officer Marcus Basquez confirmed that a drug lab was operating out of the home, but he did not say what was being made or distributed.

Several others also face citations for various drug-related charges, police said.

The arrests come on the heels of a months-long investigation into the dealings at the house, Basquez said. Officers received word of illegal narcotic use in the surrounding area and received numerous complaints from neighbors about illegal activity in the house, he said.