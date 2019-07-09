Kidnap charges filed against accused 1990s serial rapist in brutal Davis attack

Sacramento DA announces arrest in 1990s rape cases The Sacramento DA and law enforcement officials announced the arrest of Mark Manteuffel, a suspect in several rapes that took place in the Sacramento area in 1992 and 1994. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Sacramento DA and law enforcement officials announced the arrest of Mark Manteuffel, a suspect in several rapes that took place in the Sacramento area in 1992 and 1994.

Yolo County prosecutors have filed criminal charges against accused 1990s rapist Mark Jeffery Manteuffel in the brutal 1994 kidnap-robbery of a Davis college student.

A brief two-page criminal complaint filed June 28 in Yolo County Superior Court in Woodland lays out the allegations in the January 1994 attack on the woman, then 22, as she jogged to a Davis market to get dinner. The charge of kidnapping with the intent to commit robbery carries a potential life sentence, said Garrett Hamilton, Yolo County supervising deputy district attorney.

Judge David Rosenberg also granted prosecutors’ request to seal arrest warrants related to Manteuffel’s case. A court date had not yet been set Tuesday, but Manteuffel will first face Sacramento County charges before heading to Woodland to face a judge there, Hamilton said.

Manteuffel, 59, a retired federal corrections officer and one-time Sacramento State University criminal justice lecturer, was arraigned Friday on seven charges of rape and torture in Sacramento Superior Court connected to attacks in Rosemont and East Sacramento. He is being held without bail at Sacramento County Main Jail. He returns to Sacramento Superior Court on July 22.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

At a July 1 news conference at Sacramento police headquarters announcing Manteuffel’s arrest for the crimes in Sacramento and Yolo counties, Yolo District Attorney Jeff Reisig said the Davis student was grabbed by a masked man who used a stun gun and dragged her away to commit “monstrous crimes.”

“This crime has haunted the community of Davis for 25 years,” Reisig said at the announcement.

Manteuffel, 59, was the first alleged “John Doe” charged in California nearly 20 years ago by Sacramento County prosecutors in a then-revolutionary criminal filing that identified unknown rape suspects by their DNA.

The lengthy DNA investigation that followed led authorities to Manteuffel’s late June arrest at his home in Decatur, Georgia, connected to knifepoint rapes of a woman at her Rosemont home in May 1992 and a second woman at her East Sacramento residence nearly two years later in 1994. In both cases, the attacker broke into the homes while the women were away and set upon his victims when they returned.

Manteuffel’s arrest was the third since 2018 by local law enforcement using DNA from genealogy companies.

In April 2018, local and federal officials arrested Joseph DeAngelo, 72, outside his Citrus Heights home after matching his DNA with that found at numerous crimes committed by the notorious East Area Rapist in the Sacramento area and the Golden State Killer in Southern California. Those crimes occurred in the 1970s and 1980s. DeAngelo returns Aug. 22 to a Sacramento courtroom.

Local officials later last year used DNA evidence to arrest Roy Charles Waller, 59, and to charge him with 45 assaults allegedly committed by the Nor Cal Rapist between 1991 and 2006 in six local counties. Waller next faces a Sacramento judge Aug. 16.