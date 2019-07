A rock climber fell down a cliff in the Rock Quarry along the N. Fork American River. He was later airlifted to the hospital by helicopter. CHP Valley Division

A Sacramento area man was taken to a hospital in a helicopter after surviving a 40-foot fall down a cliff along the north fork of the American River near Auburn on Sunday.

The man, a rock climber, fell in a rock quarry east of the river confluence.

The CHP received a call about the incident at about 6 p.m. The man was airlifted to the Sutter Roseville Medical Center for treatment of moderate injuries.