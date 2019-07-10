Washington state fugitive arrested after chase in Placer County

Placer County sheriff’s deputies seized these guns Tuesday in Newcastle after a couple tried to elude officers. placer county sheriff's office

Two people were arrested, including a fugitive from Washington state, after they tried to elude Placer County sheriff’s deputies early Tuesday, officials said.

An officer attempted to pull the pair over after seeing their pickup truck moving erratically at about 2 a.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office. The truck then went onto Interstate 80 in the wrong direction. After a search, deputies found the truck in an industrial complex between P and S lanes in Newcastle. With the help of a police dog, officers discovered the couple in a van, officials said.

At that point, the headlights turned on and the engine began revving, but the couple surrendered, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies found stolen property, several handguns, and several thousand dollars in cash inside the pickup truck, authorities said. Paul Conklin, 33, was wanted on warrants from Washington state and San Diego. He was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a stolen vehicle, burglary, carrying and possessing a loaded firearm and conspiracy. The driver, Amber Moreland, 29, was also wanted on warrants and was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy, carrying a loaded firearm with the intent to commit a crime, and committing a felony while out on bail.

The pair were booked into the Placer County jail in Auburn and are being held without bail.