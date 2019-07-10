Man arrested after 120 mph chase with Sacramento police

A man wanted for possession of stolen firearms was arrested Tuesday following a chase that reached 120 mph, Sacramento police said.

The incident began when officers recognized the man in the 5500 block of Dalhart Way and attempted to stop his vehicle. The driver instead fled the scene.

Fearing for the safety of everyone involved, officers discontinued the pursuit and conducted a follow-up investigation. The man was later arrested in the 6400 block of Gloria Drive. Officers also found a stolen firearm, police said.