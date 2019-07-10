Search underway for attempted robbery suspect in El Dorado County

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who tried to rob the Sutter Center Market in Coloma. EL DORADO COUNTY SHERIFF

El Dorado County sheriff’s police are searching for a man who attempted to rob the Sutter Center Market in Coloma on June 28.

The man entered the store and, after placing items on the counter to purchase, pulled out a knife and demanded money from the register, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The clerk ran out of the store, and the man fled on foot.

The man is described as a white male, between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 9 inches tall, in his early to mid-20s with a thin build. Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 530-621-6600.