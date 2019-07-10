Lake Tahoe area man accused of firing BB gun in road rage arrested in Reno

Yonatan Zuniga-Sanchez, 23, of Incline Village, Nev., is pictured at the Washoe County Jail in Reno, Nev., where he’s being held without bail as a suspect in a road-rage incident on the Mount Rose Highway. (Washoe County Sheriff’s Office via AP) AP

A 23-year-old Incline Village man was arrested on suspicion of assault and destruction of property following a road-rage incident that took place on Mount Rose Highway, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

Investigators say that Yonatan Zuniga Sanchez was driving a gold Ford pickup Tuesday afternoon when he fired a handgun at another vehicle, shattering a window.

The gun located in his truck was said to resemble a 9 mm Beretta handgun and was missing the orange tip to distinguish it from an actual firearm.

Zuniga Sanchez was booked into Washoe County jail on Tuesday and is being held without bail.