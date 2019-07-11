Search under way for Truckee man reported missing on Fourth of July

Officials are searching for a Truckee man who was reported missing on the Fourth of July.

The family of 26-year-old Michael Lusk hasn’t heard from him since June 18, while he was staying at a hotel in Truckee, according to Truckee police.

Lusk is known to wear Adidas-brand clothing and spend time at stores that sell organic and non-GMO food. Anyone who has seen Lusk or knows anything about his whereabouts is advised to call Truckee police at (530) 550 2320.