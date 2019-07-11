Folsom chiropractor arrested for sexual battery

Check Sacramento’s Most Wanted suspects for the week of July 9 Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of July 9, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of July 9, 2019.

A Folsom chiropractor was arrested Thursday afternoon on suspicion of sexual battery, according to Folsom police.

Police had received a report that Dr. Kenneth Arthur Frank had inappropriately touched an adult woman during a session. Frank was arrested in El Dorado County and was booked into the El Dorado County jail. No additional details were available as of Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with any information about the case is advised to contact Folsom Police Det. Paul Barber at pbarber@folsom.ca.us or at 916-461-6478.



