Person of interest sought in July 4 arson in downtown Sacramento alley, officials say

The Sacramento Fire Department is seeking a person of interest in a July 4 arson fire downtown. The fire started around 7 a.m. on the Fourth of July in Rice Alley, which is in the 1800 block of Eighth Street.

The Sacramento Fire Department is seeking a person of interest in a July 4 arson fire downtown.

The fire started around 7 a.m. on the Fourth of July in Rice Alley, which is in the 1800 block of Eighth Street.

Surveillance video released by the Fire Department shows a man in a silver BMW SUV pulling into the alley, exiting the vehicle and walking off-screen before re-entering the SUV and driving away. The man then returns and repeats the process. No smoke or fire can be seen in the video.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Sacramento Fire Department arson tip line at 916-808-8732 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tips can be submitted anonymously and may result in a cash reward.

