What 800 pounds of illegal fireworks seized by police this year looks like

A look at the illegal fireworks seized by Sacramento police

Sacramento police seized more than 800 pounds of illegal fireworks leading up to this year’s Fourth of July celebrations.

In a Facebook post, the police department also noted that from June 1-July 5, 2019, the Sacramento Fireworks Mitigation Task Force responded to more than 150 firework related calls, made four felony arrests, issued nine citations and seized one firearm.

The Sacramento Police Department also released photos of dozens (see video above) of illegal fireworks they had seized.

“The team also works to educate the community about the dangers of illegal fireworks,” the Facebook post said.