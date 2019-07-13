Man shot, killed in north Sacramento

Check Sacramento’s Most Wanted suspects for the week of July 9 Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of July 9, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of July 9, 2019.

A man was shot and killed Friday night in north Sacramento, according to a Sacramento Police Department news release.

Police were called to the 3200 block of Marysville Boulevard, near Arcade Boulevard, regarding the shooting at about 9:13 p.m. Friday, the news release said.

When officers arrived, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound, the release said. They administered first aid, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident, and believe it is an isolated incident, the release said. Police have not determined a motive.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Police are asking anyone with information about the homicide to call the dispatch center at 916-808-5471, call Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP, or submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 tips” smartphone app.