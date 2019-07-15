Don’t be alarmed, police say: 3 departments conduct drills Monday in Sacramento area

School shooting drill tests readiness and new police drones The Modesto Police Department and Stanislaus Union School District held a daylong active-shooter training event Saturday at Prescott Junior High. The drill allowed Modesto SWAT teams to practice school-shooting scenarios and allowed staff members Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Modesto Police Department and Stanislaus Union School District held a daylong active-shooter training event Saturday at Prescott Junior High. The drill allowed Modesto SWAT teams to practice school-shooting scenarios and allowed staff members

Several law enforcement agencies in the Sacramento region are participating in police training exercises at local schools, malls and other locations Monday, with at least one of the exercises including the firing of blank rounds that may sound similar to gunshots.

The Rancho Cordova Police Department said on social media that it is conducting an “Active Shooter Rescue Task Force Training Exercise” at Cordova High School throughout the day Monday, involving multiple law enforcement and fire agencies across the region.

“If you are in the area, you may see increased law enforcement and fire activity, and hear the sound of blank rounds that sound similar to gunshots during this training exercise,” the social media post said.

The Roseville and Rocklin police departments tweeted Monday that training exercises would also take place that morning at the Westfield Galleria Mall and Rocklin High School campus, respectively. Those two departments did not specify exactly what the exercises would entail.

“No need to be alarmed if you see more than usual first responder vehicles” at the mall, the Roseville Police Department tweeted.

