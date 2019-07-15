Man arrested in homicide death of roommate in North Highlands ‘altercation,’ sheriff says

Grant Sherman, 21.

A North Highlands man has been arrested in connection with the homicide death of his roommate over the weekend, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

Grant Sherman, 21, was arrested and booked into Sacramento County jail Saturday after homicide detectives determined his roommate Austin Sweet, 22, died of injuries suffered during an altercation between the two, the Sheriff’s Office said Monday in a news release.

Deputies responded just after 2 a.m. Saturday to the 5300 block of Jackson Street of North Highlands, where Sweet was found unresponsive with “visible injuries,” the news release said. He was pronounced dead at the scene by fire personnel.





Sherman’s booking photo shows him with a black eye, and inmate booking logs indicate he is being held facing a charge of voluntary manslaughter. His bail is set at $300,000.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The homicide remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.

SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.