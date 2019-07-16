Crime - Sacto 911
Woman surrenders after active shooting situation on La Riviera Drive near Watt Avenue
Here’s the scene of active shooter incident in Sacramento
This is a developing story; check with sacbee.com for updates.
Law enforcement has ended an active shooter situation Tuesday morning in the La Riviera section of Sacramento County where a woman who allegedly fired shots from an apartment has surrendered.
The situation started just after 8 a.m. in a complex on the 8800 block of La Riviera Drive near Salmon Falls Drive when a woman called 911, according to Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokeswomen Sgt. Tess Deterding.
Deterding said after the situation ended that the woman came out of the apartment with her hands up to surrender to authorities, and that no one was injured. Three children inside the apartment where the gunfire originated were safely removed, as well, Deterding said.
Deputies responded to the sound of one shot fired and a woman screaming, according to radio communications. Authorities were heard saying that subsequent shots were fired in the minutes that followed. Deputies and Sacramento Police officer evacuated the apartment complex.
Motorists are advised to stay out of the area, as La Riviera Drive between Watt Avenue and Waterton Way is closed.
