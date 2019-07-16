Yolo sheriff warns of scam artist who demands money by threatening arrest

The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office is warning people of a scammer pretending to be from the Sheriff’s Office, according to a Facebook post from the agency.

According to the post, a person claiming to be from the Sheriff’s Office is threatening to arrest people unless money is received for a missed jury summons. Several people also reported that the number calling them appears to be from the main line of the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone who receives one of these calls to call the non-emergency number at 530-666-8282.