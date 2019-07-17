Crime - Sacto 911
2-alarm fire burning at commercial building on Freeport Boulevard, Fire Department says
A two-alarm fire is burning midday Wednesday at a two-story commercial building in Freeport Manor, the Sacramento Fire Department said.
The fire department tweeted that it was working to contain a fire in the 6600 block of Freeport Boulevard just before noon Wednesday.
“Heavy fire on the second floor in the attic,” the fire department said in a subsequent tweet.
The fire department also posted a video showing flames shooting out of the roof of the building.
Traffic is impacted in both directions of Freeport Boulevard in the area, across from Sacramento Executive Airport. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes.
No other details were immediately available. The fire was still burning as of 12:10 p.m.
The involved structure appears to be a commercial building with numerous businesses occupying its suites.
