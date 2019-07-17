Man pleads guilty to various charges in mail theft case

Cody Patrick Cannon and Candice Nicole Freitas were indicted by a federal grand jury last summer on suspicion of mail theft. Court documents

A homeless man has pleaded guilty to bank fraud, aggravated identity theft and possession of reproduced U.S. Postal Service keys, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott.

According to a news release from the Folsom Police Department, Cody Patrick Cannon, 31, used counterfeit Postal Service keys to open apartment complex mailboxes to steal residents’ mail. Cannon and others then used what they stole to commit thefts, including using credit cards to withdraw cash from ATMs in Vacaville, Folsom, Rocklin and Rancho Cordova.

When Cannon and an accomplice were arrested, they were found to be in possession of stolen mail, checks, multiple stolen and fake California driver’s licenses, at least two stolen passports, and at least seven counterfeit Postal Service mail keys, press release said.