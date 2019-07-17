Man arrested in theft of storage unit from Dad’s Kitchen

Scott Gray is suspected of stealing a storage unit from Dad’s Kitchen, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The man suspected of stealing a storage unit from Fair Oaks-based Dad’s Kitchen has been arrested, according to a news release from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Scott Gray, 50, was arrested Wednesday morning on charges of burglary and grand theft after a search warrant for him was issued, according to Deputy Rod Grassmann.

Most of the equipment from Dad’s Kitchen was recovered, Grassmann said.

Gray is currently being held at the Sacramento County jail.

The incident occurred on Monday where Gray was seen on surveillance camera pulling into the parking lot with a big pickup truck, authorities said. He hooked the restaurant’s storage unit to his car and took off, police said.