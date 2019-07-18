Suspect arrested, 4 juveniles cited in morning burglary at middle school, deputies say

Check Sacramento’s Most Wanted suspects for the week of July 9 Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of July 9, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of July 9, 2019.

Deputies arrested one adult and cited four minors Thursday morning after responding to a break-in at James Rutter Middle School in south Sacramento, authorities said.

Deputies responded to multiple alarm activation at the school on the 7300 block of Palmer House Drive, south of Florin Road, in Parkway Estates starting at 4:28 a.m., according to Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Sgt. Tess Deterding.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located and detained one adult and four juveniles, Deterding said. One or more of the individuals was in possession of stolen school property, she said.

The juvenile suspects were cited and released to their parents, while the adult was arrested on suspicion of burglary, Deterding said.

Identities of the suspects have not been released.

