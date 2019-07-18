Suspect in custody after heavy police, SWAT activity in Suisun City, authorities say

A suspect was taken into custody at 1:30 p.m. Thursday after a more than two-hour standoff in Suisun City involving heavy police, sheriff and SWAT team activity, authorities said.

Police and sheriff’s SWAT team members were in the area of Seagull Drive and Thrasher Court attempting to contact an “undisclosed male subject” believed to be hiding in a residence, the Solano County Sheriff’s Office said in an updated Facebook post.

The situation started just before 11 a.m., the Suisun City Police Department said in a tweet.

Police said they believed there was no threat to the public, but people were urged to stay away from the area. Nearby roadways will be open within the hour, the sheriff’s office said at 1:30 p.m.

No other details were immediately available regarding the incident or what led to the standoff. The male was taken into custody without further incident.