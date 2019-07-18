Sacramento juvenile caught with guns, $2,400, 3 pounds of marijuana, 1 pound of meth

The contraband officers discovered during the traffic stop. Officers found handguns, marijuana, methamphetamine, and a large amount of cash.

A Sacramento juvenile was arrested last Saturday after being caught with guns, $2,400 in cash and several drugs, according to a news release from the Sacramento Police Department.

The juvenile was pulled over during a routine traffic stop at 2:29 a.m. July 13 on the 7000 block of Hogan Drive, according to Vance Chandler, spokesman for the Sacramento Police Department. Officers found a Smith & Wesson handgun, 3 pounds of marijuana, codeine syrup and cash.

A followup search warrant led to the discovery of additional cash, a Glock handgun and a pound of methamphetamine, according to Chandler.