Vacaville man sentenced to 7 years in prison after police found half pound of meth

A Vacaville man will spend seven years in federal prison after admitting to carrying a half-pound of methamphetamine for sale, according to prosecutors.

Christian Henry Dorsch, 50, was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Troy Nunley in Sacramento, according to a news release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California. He pleaded guilty in January to the most serious of three felony charges, two months after a federal grand jury indicted him.

Court documents said authorities received a search warrant for Dorsch – a career criminal with a three-decades-old rap sheet on a variety of drug offenses – and followed him around Solano County.

Vacaville Police and FBI agents stopped Dorsch while he was driving a minivan Sept. 6, 2018 in Fairfield.

According to the Fairfield Daily Republic, police found about a half-pound of methamphetamine and a small amount of cocaine in the minivan. A day later, officers executed a search warrant on Dorsch’s home where they found meth in his bedroom, the paper said.

Prosecutors said Dorsch told officers that he had intended to sell the narcotics.