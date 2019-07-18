Ice cream truck carjacking twist: Police seek woman whose car was allegedly stolen

Suspect in custody after hijacking ice cream truck and car A suspect is in custody after a man carjacked two vehicles, including an ice cream truck, and crashed into someone on July 17, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A suspect is in custody after a man carjacked two vehicles, including an ice cream truck, and crashed into someone on July 17, 2019.

The man who carjacked an ice cream truck in Rancho Cordova on Wednesday and led deputies on a wild chase has been identified, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office authorities said.

Larnelle Flournoy, 32, was arrested on suspicion of the vehicle theft, the sheriff’s office said. Jail records show Flournoy is no longer in custody.

Deputies are also searching for Christina Butuza, 31, whose black BMW was also allegedly stolen by Flournoy after the ice cream truck crashed into a ditch.

“Detectives now consider Butuza a person of interest in the carjacking of the ice cream truck and the events that followed,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Butuza is asked to call the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the news release said.

Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Sgt. Tess Deterding was not immediately available for comment Thursday evening.

The incident began at 1:21 p.m. Wednesday when deputies assigned to the Rancho Cordova Police Department responded to reports of a carjacking in the area of Sunrise Boulevard and Fitzgerald Road. The caller reported a man took his ice cream truck at gun point.

Flournoy allegedly fled down Douglas Boulevard and crashed into a ditch. He then got out of the truck and demanded Butuza, the driver of a black BMW that had stopped near the crash, give up her vehicle. Butuza got out of her car and “retreated to safety with the help of deputies,” the sheriff’s office said.

A passing motorist who helped Butuza said she told him she was carjacked at gunpoint, said Dmitriy Ormanzhi in an interview with The Bee on Wednesday.

“I opened my window and saw this lady running, and she said, ‘He’s gone. He pointed a gun at my face and hijacked my car,’” he said. Ormanzhi captured a portion of the incident on video.

Flournoy then allegedly sped westbound on Douglas Boulevard in the black BMW until he collided with a red sedan, causing it to roll over. The woman in the sedan was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Flournoy fled into a nearby field, the sheriff’s office said, where he was arrested by SWAT officers.