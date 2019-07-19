Driver shot, killed in south Sacramento neighborhood, sheriff says

Check Sacramento’s Most Wanted suspects for the week of July 16 Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of July 16, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of July 16, 2019.

Homicide detectives are investigating after a driver was shot and killed in a Vineyard neighborhood Thursday night, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to the 8200 block of Andalusian Drive about 11:45 p.m. Thursday, where they located a male victim in the driver seat of a blue SUV suffering from at least one gunshot wound, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Friday morning.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Three other males in the car told investigators that the victim was driving the SUV when he was shot, losing control of the vehicle, which then veered off the roadway and into a utility power box, the news release said.

No arrests have been made and no motive is known at this time, according to the news release.

The victim’s identity will be released by the coroner pending notification of family.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.