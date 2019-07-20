Suspect in Stockton Boulevard restaurant arson is arrested, fire officials say

Jack Burgeson, 51, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of arson, fire officials said.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of setting fire to a vacant Stockton Boulevard restaurant, the Sacramento Fire Department said late Friday.

Jack Burgeson, 51, was arrested with the help of the Sacramento Police Department for allegedly starting a commercial structure fire on the outside of a restaurant that caused approximately $15,000 in damage, the fire department said in a news release. Firefighters responded to the 5100 block of Stockton Boulevard at 8:49 p.m. Thursday and extinguished the fire.

Burgeson was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on Thursday on suspicion of felony arson. He is being held in lieu of a $1 million bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.