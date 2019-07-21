‘Chaos’ erupts as Fair Oaks house party devolves into fatal shooting in the street

Check Sacramento’s Most Wanted suspects for the week of July 16 Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of July 16, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of July 16, 2019.

Police are investigating a shooting death at a house party early Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers arrived at the scene at about 1:30 a.m. following reports of multiple gunshots fired on the 11000 block of Fair Oaks Boulevard in Fair Oaks, according to Sgt. Tess Deterding of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. Police were called by reports of a fight at a house party. Officers believe the house was likely on the 8100 block of Sunset Avenue, according to Deterding. The fight drove over 30 people onto Fair Oaks Boulevard, Deterding said.

The suspect opened fire into the crowd; Deterding said the shooting caused “chaos.”

When officers arrived, a man with a gunshot wound was found lying in the street. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died of his injuries. There were no other reported injuries.

Police have not determined a motive and say the shooting was an isolated incident. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115.