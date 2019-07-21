Police find injured man and woman after early-morning shooting in south Sacramento

Check Sacramento’s Most Wanted suspects for the week of July 16 Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of July 16, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of July 16, 2019.

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in South Sacramento, according to a news release from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responded to the incident at about 1:47 a.m. on the 4700 block of 47th Street after reports of multiple shots fired, according to Sgt. Tess Deterding of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. When they arrived, officers found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

Police have not released any more information about the victims. Police have not yet determined a motive and the investigation is ongoing.